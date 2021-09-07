DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

