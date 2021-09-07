DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.01 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

