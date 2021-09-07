DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.05 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.