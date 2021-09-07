DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 888.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lumentum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 110.3% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

