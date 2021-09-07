DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.30 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

