DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

