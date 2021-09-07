DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.17 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

