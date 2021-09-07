DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.26 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

