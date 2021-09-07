DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 209,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 68.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.