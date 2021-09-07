DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

REG stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

