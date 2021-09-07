DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

