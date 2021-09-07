DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $8,776,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $13,586,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $3,344,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

