DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $6,224,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

