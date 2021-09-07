DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

