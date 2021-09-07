DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,617 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10,580.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 202,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

