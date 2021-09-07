DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,576 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.