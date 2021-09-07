DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,091 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Loews by 3.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 4,568.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE L opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

