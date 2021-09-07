DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,845 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.