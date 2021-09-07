DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 177.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

NYSE:PKI opened at $190.50 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

