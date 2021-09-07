Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:VCF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.