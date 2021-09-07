Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

VMM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

