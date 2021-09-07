Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

