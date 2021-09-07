Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 348.40 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 353.60 ($4.62). 1,334,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,698,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

