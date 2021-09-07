Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

