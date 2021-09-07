Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.10

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.53.

DNN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 789,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,821. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

