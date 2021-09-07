DerivaDAO Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00017054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $209.40 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00133939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00180298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07099013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,023.52 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00726354 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

