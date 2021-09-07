Dero Market Capitalization Tops $138.62 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00027571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $138.62 million and $780,020.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.64 or 0.07399092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.01444172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00400784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00127547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.92 or 0.00579923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00574172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00353493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006732 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

