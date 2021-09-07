Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

