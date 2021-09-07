Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
