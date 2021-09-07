Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Arkema stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

