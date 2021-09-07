Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.
Arkema stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.
