Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 51,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,021. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

