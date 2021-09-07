Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.72 ($26.72).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). 3,067,427 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.09. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

