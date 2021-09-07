Devery Achieves Market Cap of $246,047.29 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $246,047.29 and approximately $7,701.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

