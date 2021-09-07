Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.