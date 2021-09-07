Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.81

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.81 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 226.51 ($2.96). Devro shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 207,349 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

