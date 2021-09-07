Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,284.84

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,284.84 ($29.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,966 ($25.69). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,009 ($26.25), with a volume of 637 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.35 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Dewhurst news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 100 shares of Dewhurst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

