dHedge DAO Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $2.16 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,375 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

