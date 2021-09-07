Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.