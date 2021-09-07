Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,846.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $51,846.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,626,948 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

