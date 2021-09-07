DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

