DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $146.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.