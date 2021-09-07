DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

