DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 8.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 10.18 and last traded at 9.79. 929,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,685,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

