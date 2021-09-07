Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 5.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

