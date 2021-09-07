DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $41,818.83 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and $672,260.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,818.83 or 0.89187320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

