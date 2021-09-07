Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 2.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.34. 13,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,882 shares of company stock worth $28,152,262 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

