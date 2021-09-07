Digital Reserve Currency Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $35,360.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.00455003 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

