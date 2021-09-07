Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

