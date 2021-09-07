DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0009

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $6,540.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.00558840 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,753,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,590,493 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.