DigixDAO Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and approximately $127,517.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $647.62 or 0.01384154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00364460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 83,957 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

